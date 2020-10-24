wrestling / News
NJPW to Announce Best of the Super Jr. Entrants on Nov. 2
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that the promotion will reveal the entrants to this year’s Best of the Super Jr. 27 tournament entrants on Monday, Nov. 2. The upcoming tournament will run from November 15 alongside the World Tag League.
This year’s Best of the Super Jr.’s 27 and World Tag League tournaments will conclude with their respective finals on December 11 at the Nippon Budokan. You can see the full announcement below:
Best of the Super Junior entrants to be revealed November 2!
After the tour’s initial cancellation this past May, Best of the Super Jr. 27’s status was uncertain until a special annoucnement was made that will see the tournament make history. Starting November 15, for the first time ever, Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League will be run simultaneously, with the finals of both tournaments taking place on December 11 in Nippon Budokan!
Speculation is running high as to just who will be a part of the tournament, and fans will not have to wait: Monday November 2’s card in Korakuen Hall will see the participating wrestlers announced, live on NJPW World!
Don’t miss a second of the Road to Power Struggle, or this monumental announcement!
