NJPW to Announce Best of the Super Jr. Entrants on Nov. 2

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that the promotion will reveal the entrants to this year’s Best of the Super Jr. 27 tournament entrants on Monday, Nov. 2. The upcoming tournament will run from November 15 alongside the World Tag League.

This year’s Best of the Super Jr.’s 27 and World Tag League tournaments will conclude with their respective finals on December 11 at the Nippon Budokan. You can see the full announcement below: