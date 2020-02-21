wrestling / News

NJPW To Hold Another Show In UK This Year

February 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW is set to hold another show in the UK this year at the Copper Box Arena in London. The venue held NJPW’s Royal Quest last year. It’s unknown when the new show will happen.

The original plan had been to focus on the US this year, with no shows set for Australia or the UK. They will work with RevPro for the show.

