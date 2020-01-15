wrestling / News
NJPW to Hold Lion’s Break Project 3 During WrestleCon 2020
– NJPW is bringing Lion’s Break Project to this year’s WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend. NJPW announced that Lion’s Break Project 3 will take place in Tampa on April 2nd, which WrestleCon then confirmed (as you can see below) will replace their Europe v. The World show.
Lion’s Break Project 3 will feature Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin and Clark Connors, all of whom have been confirmed for the show. You can see the tweets below:
After sitting on this for months, we are relieved this info is now public. This show will replace Europe v The World. ADDITIONALLY, our Festival de Lucha show will be rebranded as Wrestlecon Worldwide and be inclusive of all international talents. https://t.co/oCtzg6eGyn
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 15, 2020
