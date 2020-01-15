NJPW to Hold Lion’s Break Project 3 During WrestleCon 2020

– NJPW is bringing Lion’s Break Project to this year’s WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend. NJPW announced that Lion’s Break Project 3 will take place in Tampa on April 2nd, which WrestleCon then confirmed (as you can see below) will replace their Europe v. The World show.

Lion’s Break Project 3 will feature Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin and Clark Connors, all of whom have been confirmed for the show. You can see the tweets below: