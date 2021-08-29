NJPW to Stream STARDOM Matches At Wrestle Grand Slam

NJPW will stream STARDOM’s matches that will take place at Wrestle Grand Slam for the first time. NJPW announced that both shows of the September 4th and 5th event will feature matches from the josahi promotion, and that the matches will air as part of the show.

Bushiroad, the owner of NJPW< acquired STARDOM in 2019 but had kept the fans separate due to conflicting TV deals in Japan. STARDOM has had several matches at NJPW shows, but they have not been aired before.