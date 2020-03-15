Various News: NJPW Announces More NJPW Together Programming, This Week’s Championship Wrestling from Hollywood TV

– NJPW tweeted about the third wave of their NJPW Together programming which was created following their decision to cancel many events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The third wave of #NJPWTogether content has been revealed!

Kazuchika Okada will have special audiences with Tiger Hattori and decathlete and major Japanese TV personality So Takei!

More archival content on World for the first time, and more TBA!

https://njpw1972.com/73535”

