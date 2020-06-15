wrestling / News

NJPW Together Project Special Results: Los Ingobernables de Japon Defeats Chaos

June 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Together Project Special

NJPW held their first show in months last night with the Together Project Special in an empty arena early this morning. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Yota Tsuji defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Tomohiro Ishii & Yuya Uemura

* Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, Jado & Gedo) defeated Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomoaki Honma

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Los Ingobernables De Japon (EVIL, SANADA & BUSHI)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata & Togi Makabe defeated Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki & Douki

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, SHO & YOH)

