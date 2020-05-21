NJPW Tokon Shop Set To Open Again Under Limited Hours

NJPW has announced that the Tokon Shop in Suidobashi is set to re-open tomorrow with limited hours after previously shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement includes several safety precautions for customers to protect themselves and staff. The announcement reads:

・ Please wear a mask in the store.

・ To prevent crowding, admission may be restricted.

・ Please leave a suitable amount of space between yourself and other customers when waiting in line at the cash register.



・ Staff will be wearing masks.

・ Staff will be wearing gloves at the cash register.

・ We will measure the temperature of every member of staff (no staff will be permitted to work if they have a body temperature above 37.5 ° C) and the staff’s physical condition will be checked before the shop opens.

・ Employees will wash their hands frequently.

・ The store will be cleaned frequently with disinfectant.

・ Staff will maintain their distance from customers.

・ A tray will be used when handing cash and credit cards to customers at the register.

We will endeavor to prevent the spread of infection by giving the highest priority to the health and safety of our customers and employees. We apologize for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your understanding.