NJPW Announces Tokyo Dome Capacity For Wrestle Kingdom 15

As previously reported, NPJW Wrestle Kingdom 15 is set to once again be a two-night event for the second straight year. The company has now announced how many fans it expects to be in attendance for the January 4 and January 5 shows at the Tokyo Dome.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports (h/t Fightful), new NJPW president Takami Obari revealed that the company will be limiting capacity to around 20,000 fans for the event.

Obari recently took over as president of NJPW after Harold Meji stepped down from his position in late September.

While no matches have been announced for Wrestle Kingdom, one night will feature the main event of the G1 Climax briefcase holder squaring off against the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, which would currently be Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito.