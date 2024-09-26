wrestling / News
NJPW Shares Trailer For ‘REUNION: Hiroshi Tanahashi x Kenny Omega’
September 26, 2024
Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi reunited recently, and NJPW has shared a trailer for the filmed reunion. The company posted the trailer on Twitter for the meeting between the Wrestle Kingdom 13 opponents.
No release was announced for the video. Omega is out of action due to diverticulitis.
