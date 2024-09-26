wrestling / News

NJPW Shares Trailer For ‘REUNION: Hiroshi Tanahashi x Kenny Omega’

September 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
REUNION: Hiroshi Tanahashi x Kenny Omega Image Credit: NJPW

Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi reunited recently, and NJPW has shared a trailer for the filmed reunion. The company posted the trailer on Twitter for the meeting between the Wrestle Kingdom 13 opponents.

No release was announced for the video. Omega is out of action due to diverticulitis.

