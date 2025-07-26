NJPW Pays Tribute To Hulk Hogan At G1 Climax 35 Show

NJPW honored the late Hulk Hogan at their G1 Climax 35 show on Saturday. As previously noted, the wrestling icon passed away on Thursday at the age of 71. Hogan had runs in NJPW both before and after he became a household name in WWE, and the company held a moment of silence for him before night six of the tournament.

As Fightful notes, Hiroshi Tanahashi and former referee Tiger Hattori stood in the rung for the moment of silence with the NJPW roster around the ring. a 10-bell salute was held in Hogan’s honor.