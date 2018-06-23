wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW Pays Tribute to Vader, ROH Flashback Video Features Seth Rollins and Roderick Strong
June 23, 2018 | Posted by
– NJPW posted a tweet showing NJPW President Harold Meij paying tribute to late wrestling legend Big Van Vader after he tragically passed away earlier this week. Previously, Vader held the IWGP heavyweight title in NJPW on three separate occasions. He also held the IWGP tag team titles with Bam Bam Bigelow. You can check out the photo of Meij paying tribute to Vader below.
6月23日(土)山形ビッグウイング大会の試合前、ビッグバン・ベイダーさんの10カウントゴングセレモニーを実施。
謹んで、ビッグバン・ベイダーさんのご冥福をお祈りいたします。#njpw #njkizuna pic.twitter.com/JJEKyy6pzX
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) June 23, 2018
– ROH released a Flashback video, showing a classic match with Austin Aries and Kenny King vs. Roderick Strong and Tyler Black. You can check out that full match in the player below.