Various News: NJPW Pays Tribute to Vader, ROH Flashback Video Features Seth Rollins and Roderick Strong

– NJPW posted a tweet showing NJPW President Harold Meij paying tribute to late wrestling legend Big Van Vader after he tragically passed away earlier this week. Previously, Vader held the IWGP heavyweight title in NJPW on three separate occasions. He also held the IWGP tag team titles with Bam Bam Bigelow. You can check out the photo of Meij paying tribute to Vader below.

– ROH released a Flashback video, showing a classic match with Austin Aries and Kenny King vs. Roderick Strong and Tyler Black. You can check out that full match in the player below.