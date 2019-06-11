wrestling / News

Various News: NJPW Twitter Account Takes Shot At WWE, Matt Hardy Praises Buddy Murphy, Becky Lynch Defends After RAW

June 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
King NJPW’s NJPW Logo New Japan Pro Wrestling

– In a post on Twitter, NJPW took a subtle shot at WWE while announcing that they will release a free match every Monday night. They wrote:

– After last night’s episode of RAW was over, Becky Lynch came out and defended the RAW Women’s title against Lacey Evans and successfully retained. After the match, Lacey attacked but Bayley came out for the save, getting a hometown pop from the San Jose crowd.

– Matt Hardy praised Buddy Murphy after the two had a match at a live event in Reno.

