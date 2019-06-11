Various News: NJPW Twitter Account Takes Shot At WWE, Matt Hardy Praises Buddy Murphy, Becky Lynch Defends After RAW

– In a post on Twitter, NJPW took a subtle shot at WWE while announcing that they will release a free match every Monday night. They wrote:

📺We know there's a real shortage of professional wrestling on Monday nights, so every week we make a new match from our archives free to watch!

This week, a war between Tomoaki Honma and Katsuyori Shibata from 2016https://t.co/6v4oRzOcUC#njpw pic.twitter.com/wHMtDLLnpm — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 10, 2019

– After last night’s episode of RAW was over, Becky Lynch came out and defended the RAW Women’s title against Lacey Evans and successfully retained. After the match, Lacey attacked but Bayley came out for the save, getting a hometown pop from the San Jose crowd.

– Matt Hardy praised Buddy Murphy after the two had a match at a live event in Reno.