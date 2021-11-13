NJPW Weekend Lineups for Battle in the Valley and Strong

– NJPW has a pretty jam-packed weekend of shows between Best of the Super Juniors taking place earlier today in Tokyo, Japan, plus Battle in the Valley and NJPW Strong also set for this weekend. First up, here’s the lineup for tonight’s NJPW Battle in the Valley. The event is being held at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. It will stream live on FITE TV. Here’s the current lineup:

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Will Ospreay vs. Ren Narita

* Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks vs. Jeff Cobb & TJP

* Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Zayne & Alex Coughlin vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Jorel nelson, & Royce Isaacs)

* Moose vs. Juice Robinson

* Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura

* Violence Unlimited (Chris Dickinson & Brody King) vs. Stray Dog Army (Bateman & Misterioso)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews

* Hikuleo & Chris Bey vs. DKC & Kevin Knight

– NJPW Strong is also airing tonight on NJPW World with the following lineup:

* Chris Dickinson vs Minoru Suzuki

* Fred Yehi vs Jay White

* Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero vs Team Filthy’s Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight

* Ariya Daivari vs Alex Zayne