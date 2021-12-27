NJPW Will Take Part In Zero1 20th Anniversary Event

Fightful reports that ZERO1 announced a 20th anniversary event for 2022, with NJPW taking part in one of the shows. Masahiro Chono will be the ambassador of the event. Other legends at the event include Tatsumi Fujinami, Yoshiaki Fujiwara, Shiro Koshinaka, Dump Matsumoto and Shinobu Kandori.

There will be two events. The first happens on February 12 at Belle Salle Takadanobaba in Tokyo, Japan. 20 companies will take part, including AJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH and other Joshi promotions.

The second event happens on April 10 at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. 30 companies will take part, including NJPW.