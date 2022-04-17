wrestling / News

NJPW Windy City Riot Results: Moxley vs. Ospreay, Jay White’s Mystery Opponent

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Fernando Quiles Jr
NJPW Windy City Riot - Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay Image Credit: NJPW1972.com

NJPW Windy City Riot is now in the history books. The main event featured a bloody battle between Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay. Peep the full results below (via Fightful).

*The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) def. Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks & Yuya Uemura
*Fred Rosser, Chris Dickinson, Josh Alexander, Ren Narita & Alex Coughlin def. Team Filthy (Black Tiger, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs & Danny Limelight)
*NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) def. Yuji Nagata
*The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher & TJP) def. Scott Norton, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Chris Bey, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo.
*Street Fight: Brody King, David Finlay & Juice Robinson def. Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste & JONAH
*US of Jay Open Challenge: Jay White def. Shota Umino
*Tomohiro Ishii def. Minoru Suzuki
*Eddie Kingston challenged Ishii after the match.
*Jon Moxley def. Will Ospreay
*Moxley challenges Hiroshi Tanahashi to a match at NJPW Capitol Collision.

