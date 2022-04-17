wrestling / News
NJPW Windy City Riot Results: Moxley vs. Ospreay, Jay White’s Mystery Opponent
NJPW Windy City Riot is now in the history books. The main event featured a bloody battle between Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay. Peep the full results below (via Fightful).
*The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) def. Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks & Yuya Uemura
*Fred Rosser, Chris Dickinson, Josh Alexander, Ren Narita & Alex Coughlin def. Team Filthy (Black Tiger, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs & Danny Limelight)
*NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) def. Yuji Nagata
*The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher & TJP) def. Scott Norton, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Chris Bey, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo.
*Street Fight: Brody King, David Finlay & Juice Robinson def. Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste & JONAH
*US of Jay Open Challenge: Jay White def. Shota Umino
*Tomohiro Ishii def. Minoru Suzuki
*Eddie Kingston challenged Ishii after the match.
*Jon Moxley def. Will Ospreay
*Moxley challenges Hiroshi Tanahashi to a match at NJPW Capitol Collision.
／
『Windy City Riot』シカゴ大会🇺🇸
＼
両者の凄まじい激闘にスタンディングオベーション👏
この激闘を制するのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @suzuki_D_minoru × 石井智宏
購入はこちら
⇒https://t.co/jm7aMAvhGY
※視聴には月額見放題サービスとは別に購入が必要です。#njpw #njRiot pic.twitter.com/qSAyptco7q
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 17, 2022
／
『Windy City Riot』シカゴ大会🇺🇸
＼
第5試合はシカゴ・ストリートファイト‼️
序盤から両軍入り乱れる大乱闘💥果たして勝負の行方は⁉️
購入はこちら
⇒https://t.co/jm7aMAvhGY
※視聴には月額見放題サービスとは別に購入が必要です。#njpw #njRiot pic.twitter.com/pXjyCYOCQp
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 17, 2022
／
『Windy City Riot』シカゴ大会🇺🇸
＼
第6試合はUS OF JAY OPEN CHALLENGE‼️
Xの正体はなんと"海野翔太"‼️
🆚 @JayWhiteNZ × @Shooter_us
購入はこちら
⇒https://t.co/jm7aMAvhGY
※視聴には月額見放題サービスとは別に購入が必要です。#njpw #njRiot pic.twitter.com/516SLBACOJ
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 17, 2022
／
『Windy City Riot』シカゴ大会🇺🇸
＼
第３試合は急遽タイトルマッチに変更‼️
防衛ロードを突き進むトム・ローラーから永田はベルト奪取できるか⁉️
🆚 @nagata769 ×トム・ローラー
購入はこちら
⇒https://t.co/jm7aMAeeEY
※視聴には月額見放題サービスとは別に購入が必要です。#njpw #njRiot pic.twitter.com/9chZtGKOsC
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 17, 2022
／
『Windy City Riot』シカゴ大会🇺🇸
＼
クレイトスの巨体が空を舞う‼️
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁🇺🇸 × THE FILTHY
購入はこちら
⇒https://t.co/jm7aMAeeEY
※視聴には月額見放題サービスとは別に購入が必要です。#njpw #njRiot pic.twitter.com/oghX9SeRDN
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 17, 2022
