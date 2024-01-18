NJPW Windy City Riot Sells Out Current Configuration

NJPW has sold out their current configuration for April’s Windy City Riot. The company announced on Wednesday that their current set-up is sold out, with plans to open up more sections.

The company wrote on Twitter:

“Thank you Chicago! Our current configuration at the WIntrust Arena for Windy City Riot is SOLD OUT. More sections will be opening up imminently- stay tuned for more information! #njpw #njriot”

Per WrestleTix, the current set-up is for an attendance of 3,530. The show takes place at the Wintrust Arena on April 12th.

