wrestling / News

NJPW Windy City Riot Sells Out Current Configuration

January 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW WIndy City Riot Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has sold out their current configuration for April’s Windy City Riot. The company announced on Wednesday that their current set-up is sold out, with plans to open up more sections.

The company wrote on Twitter:

“Thank you Chicago!

Our current configuration at the WIntrust Arena for Windy City Riot is SOLD OUT.

More sections will be opening up imminently- stay tuned for more information!

#njpw #njriot”

Per WrestleTix, the current set-up is for an attendance of 3,530. The show takes place at the Wintrust Arena on April 12th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Windy City Riot, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading