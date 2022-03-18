NJPW Windy City Riot To Stream Live On FITE TV

NJPW will stream its Windy City Riot show live on FITE TV. The company announced on Thursday that the April 16th show will be available to watch on FITE for $19.99.

Windy City Riot Hits FITE April 16! 【NJoA】

FITE to air Chicago event live

Hype has been high for Windy City Riot in Chicago on April 16, with a guaranteed sellout set to witness the next major event for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the USA. That’s only set to grow with the announcement today that Great-O-Khan and the Good Brothers will both be a part of the Chicago card, and we can now announce that Windy City Riot will be broadcast on FITE as a live pay per view exclusive airing.

Fans will be able to catch all the action live on the device of their choosing for an incredible event April 16!

(The archive of the event will be made available on NJPW World at a later date.)