NJPW Explains Deathmatch Rules for Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley at Wrestle Kingdom 14

December 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 - Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) put out an announcement clarifying the rules to the previously announced Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14. The match will feature IWGP US champion Lance Archer defending the title against former champion Jon Moxley, who technically never lost the belt.

Per the announcement at the Wrestle Kingdom 14 press conference, the Texas Deathmatch will be No DQ, No Pinfalls, and the winner can only obtain victory if the opponent cannot answer the 10 count, KO, or submission. You can see the announcement below.

