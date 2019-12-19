FITE.TV Streaming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Weekend Events

– FITE.TV has announced that the platform will be streaming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 (both nights) and New Year Dash!! 2020. You can check out the full press release below. Fans can pay $24.99 to purchase each event individually or pay $49.99 for all three.

FITE Kicks Off 2020 with a Special Priced 3-day Event

from New Japan Pro Wrestling

Wrestle Kingdom 14 and New Year’s Dash will stream live from Tokyo

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 — FITE, the global digital platform specializing in premium combat sports and partner New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced the global event availability of three major Pay Per View events taking place January 4-6 2020.

On January 4 & 5 NJPW’s flagship event Wrestle Kingdom 14 in the Tokyo Dome will take place over two nights for the first time ever. The event sees the world’s eyes descend on the Tokyo Dome every year, and in 2020 will be followed up on January 6 by New Year Dash!!.

Events will all be streamed live from Tokyo, Japan via the FITE platform which enables buyers to view the live HD event via Smart TVs, OTT set-top boxes like Apple, Roku, Xbox, Fire as well as online and mobile devices, phones, and computers.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 and New Year Dash!! live from Tokyo, Japan on Jan. 4-6, 2020

Jan. 4, 2020: NJPW: Wrestle Kingdom 14, Day 1 – 3am ET – Tokyo Dome

Jan. 5, 2020: NJPW: Wrestle Kingdom 14, Day 2 – 1am ET – Tokyo Dome

Jan. 6, 2020: NJPW: New Year Dash!! – 4:30am ET – Ota-City General Gymnasium

FITE PPV pricing: $24.99 per event – or – get the Full Pack of all 3 days for just $49.99!

Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day One will feature 8 matches with star wrestlers such as Jon Moxley, challenging for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in a Texas Deathmatch, as well as Hiromu Takahashi’s long-awaited return and challenge to IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. It all culminates with two Main Events, as Jay White defends IWGP Intercontinental gold against Tetsuya Naito, and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship is at stake between Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi.

Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day Two intensifies with 8 more events starting with Jyushin Thunder Liger’s retirement match. The highly anticipated co-main event will pit Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho. If your heart can take the excitement, you’ll be rewarded with the Main Event, pitting the winners of Jan.4’s Intercontinental and Heavyweight title matches vying to determine the winner of the Double Gold Dash, and first double IWGP champion.

There’s no better way to wrap the post-Wrestle Kingdom 14 exhilaration than with the NJPW New Year Dash!! show on Jan. 6th. This event is traditionally filled with wrestling upsets and surprises, and as is the tradition, the event card will be revealed before the bell on event day. This year’s event will conclude with a retirement ceremony honoring Jyushin Thunder Liger – not to be missed – though he will certainly be missed from the pro wrestling world!

Orders are available now via FITE!