NJPW World and Super Junior Tag League Results and Updated Standings

NJPW held both the World Tag League and the Super Junior Tag League at the same event today from the Osaka City Central Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan. This would be night five of the former and night six of the latter. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Super Junior Tag League: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI def. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

* World Tag League: Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin

* Super Junior Tag League: SHO & Dick Togo def. YOH & Lio Rush

* World Tag League: Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* Super Junior Tag League: Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask

* World Tag League: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls def. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki

* Super Junior Tag League: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman def. BUSHI & Titan

* World Tag League: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens by forfeit

* Super Junior Tag League: TJP & Francesco Akira def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors

* World Tag League: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def. Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher

Here are the updated standings for the Super Junior Tag League:

* Ace Austin & Chris Bey (5-1, 10 pts)

* TJP & Francesco Akira (5-1, 10 pts)

* Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (5-1, 10 pts)

* YOH & Lio Rush (4-2, 8 pts)

* BUSHI & Titan (4-2, 8 pts)

* Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-4, 4 pts)

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (2-4, 4 pts)

* KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-5, 2 pts)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (1-5, 2 pts)

* SHO & Dick Togo (1-5, 2 pts)

Finally, here are the updated standings for the World Tag League:

* Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (4-1, 8 pts)

* Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (4-1, 8 pts)

* Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (3-2, 6 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (3-2, 6 pts)

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (3-2, 6 pts)

* Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (3-2, 6 pts)

* Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2, 6 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-3, 4 pts)

* EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-5, 0 pts)

* Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-5, 0 pts)