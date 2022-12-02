wrestling / News
NJPW World and Super Junior Tag League Results and Updated Standings
NJPW held both the World Tag League and the Super Junior Tag League at the same event today from the Osaka City Central Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan. This would be night five of the former and night six of the latter. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Super Junior Tag League: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI def. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight
* World Tag League: Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin
* Super Junior Tag League: SHO & Dick Togo def. YOH & Lio Rush
* World Tag League: Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
* Super Junior Tag League: Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask
* World Tag League: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls def. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki
* Super Junior Tag League: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman def. BUSHI & Titan
* World Tag League: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens by forfeit
* Super Junior Tag League: TJP & Francesco Akira def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors
* World Tag League: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def. Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher
Here are the updated standings for the Super Junior Tag League:
* Ace Austin & Chris Bey (5-1, 10 pts)
* TJP & Francesco Akira (5-1, 10 pts)
* Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (5-1, 10 pts)
* YOH & Lio Rush (4-2, 8 pts)
* BUSHI & Titan (4-2, 8 pts)
* Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-4, 4 pts)
* Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (2-4, 4 pts)
* KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-5, 2 pts)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (1-5, 2 pts)
* SHO & Dick Togo (1-5, 2 pts)
Finally, here are the updated standings for the World Tag League:
* Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (4-1, 8 pts)
* Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (4-1, 8 pts)
* Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (3-2, 6 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (3-2, 6 pts)
* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (3-2, 6 pts)
* Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (3-2, 6 pts)
* Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2, 6 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-3, 4 pts)
* EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-5, 0 pts)
* Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-5, 0 pts)
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
- Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again
- Bruce Prichard On If Tito Santana Was Considered For World Title Run, Hulk Hogan’s Hesitation To Return in 1992
- Dakota Kai Reveals Her Talks With Promotions Outside WWE Following Her Release