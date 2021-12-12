NJPW World Tag League 2021 Finals Set

The finals of the NJPW World Tag League 2021 tournament are official following this morning’s show. Fightful reports that Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI will face the team of EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi in the tournament finals.

The finals were determined after Goto and YOSHI-HASHI topped the tournament rankings with 18 points, while EVIL & Yujiro had the advantage in a three-way tie with Tekkers as well as SANADA & Tetsuya Naito, having defeated both teams during the block tournament.

The tournament finals will take place on Wednesday in Tokyo alongside the finals of Best of the Super Juniors 28.