NJPW World Tag League 2021 Finals Set
December 12, 2021
The finals of the NJPW World Tag League 2021 tournament are official following this morning’s show. Fightful reports that Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI will face the team of EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi in the tournament finals.
The finals were determined after Goto and YOSHI-HASHI topped the tournament rankings with 18 points, while EVIL & Yujiro had the advantage in a three-way tie with Tekkers as well as SANADA & Tetsuya Naito, having defeated both teams during the block tournament.
The tournament finals will take place on Wednesday in Tokyo alongside the finals of Best of the Super Juniors 28.
