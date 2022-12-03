– The NJPW World Tag League 2022 tournament continued today with its latest event at the Kakogawa Gymnasium in Hyogo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,010 people. It streamed live on New Japan World. Below are some results, per NJPW1972.com:

* Bad Luck Fale beat Ryohei Oiwa at 3:04.

* TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) beat Kosei Fujita & Oskar Leube at 9:03.

* Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & DOUKI) beat BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Gedo & Ace Austin) at 7:05.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI & Titan) beat Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA, Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma at 8:54.

* World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (5-1, 10 pts) beat Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-6, 0 pts) at 11:19.

* World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (4-2, 8 pts) beat Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (3-3, 6 pts) at 13:21.

* World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (1-5, 2 pts) beat Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (3-3, 6 pts) at 9:41.

* World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (4-2, 8 pts) beat Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3, 6 pts) at 16:18.

Here are the updated point standings for the NJPW World Tag League following the event, per NJPW’s website:

Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (5-1, 10 pts)

Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (5-1, 10 pts)

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (4-2, 8 pts)

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (4-2, 8 pts)

Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (3-3, 6 pts)

Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (3-3, 6 pts)

Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3, 6 pts)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-4, 4 pts)

EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (1-5, 2 pts)

Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-6, 0 pts)