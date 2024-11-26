wrestling / News
NJPW World Tag League 2024 Night Six Results: United Empire vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE
NJPW held night six of its NJPW World Tag League tournament on November 26th from Fukushima Big Palette in Fukushima, Japan. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:
* Masatora Yasuda vs. Daiki Nagai went to a 10-minute time limit draw.
* Tiger Mask, Tomoaki Honma & Shota Umino def. Katsuya Murashima, Ryusuke Taguchi & Alex Zayne
* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) def. Shoma Kato, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto
* United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb) def. War Dogs (Gedo, Gabe Kidd & SANADA)
* BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens & KENTA) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi)
* NJPW World Tag League B Block: Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (2-1, 4 points) def. Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-2, 2 points)
* NJPW World Tag League B Block: TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (2-1, 4 points) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (0-3, 0 points)
* NJPW World Tag League B Block: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (2-1, 4 points) def. Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-2, 2 points)
* NJPW World Tag League B Block: United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (2-1, 4 points) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (2-1, 4 points)
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Randy Savage’s Trust Issues With Other Wrestlers
- Some Talent In WWE Reportedly Frustrated Over New Policy Regarding Comped Tickets
- More Backstage Notes From AEW Full Gear, Darby Allin Car Crash, Plans for Big Boom AJ’s Match
- Kurt Angle Wasn’t Happy With How the Main Event Mafia Played Out