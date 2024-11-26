NJPW World Tag League 2024 Night Six Results: United Empire vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE

NJPW held night six of its NJPW World Tag League tournament on November 26th from Fukushima Big Palette in Fukushima, Japan. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* Masatora Yasuda vs. Daiki Nagai went to a 10-minute time limit draw.

* Tiger Mask, Tomoaki Honma & Shota Umino def. Katsuya Murashima, Ryusuke Taguchi & Alex Zayne

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) def. Shoma Kato, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto

* United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb) def. War Dogs (Gedo, Gabe Kidd & SANADA)

* BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens & KENTA) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi)

* NJPW World Tag League B Block: Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (2-1, 4 points) def. Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-2, 2 points)

* NJPW World Tag League B Block: TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (2-1, 4 points) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (0-3, 0 points)

* NJPW World Tag League B Block: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (2-1, 4 points) def. Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-2, 2 points)

* NJPW World Tag League B Block: United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (2-1, 4 points) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (2-1, 4 points)