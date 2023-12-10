NJPW World Tag League Final Results 12.10.23: Bishamon Face Guerillas Of Destiny

THe finals of the NJPW World Tag League took place on Sunday, and the results from the show are online. You can check out the full results from the Kumamoto, Japan show, which aired on NJPW World, below per Fightful:

* Boltin Oleg & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Asosan & Kodai Nozaki

* Master Wato, Soberano Jr. & Atlantis Jr. def. Kosei Fujita, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls

* Alex Zayne, Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki & Yuji Nagata def. Gabe Kidd, Alex Coughlin, Jack Bonza & Bad Luck Fale

* Callum Newman, HENARE, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb def. Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii

* Ren Narita & SHO def. Tiger Mask & Shota Umino

* EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Tomoaki Honma, Ryohei Oiwa & Kaito Kiyomiya

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada def. Gates of Agony

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Zandokan Jr.& BUSHI def. Just Five Guys. Kanemura attacked Taichi after the bout.

* NJPW World Tag League Finals: Bishamon def. Guerrillas of Destiny. The two teams shook hands after and agreed to a match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom.