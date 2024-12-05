NJPW World Tag League Night 13 Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night thirteen of the World Tag League tour earlier today at Miyazaki Athlete Town Nobeoka Arena Sub-Arena. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Shoma Kato def. Daiki Nagai

* Just Four Guys (DOUKI, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) def. BULLET CLUB (Tome Filip, Stevie Filip & Gedo)

* TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Kosei Fujita) def. Boltin Oleg, Toru Yano & Tiger Mask

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Ren Narita & Dick Togo) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jado & Katsuya Murashima

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Jakob Austin Young)

* A Block: Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (3-4, 6 points) def. BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (3-4, 6 points)

* A Block: TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (3-4, 6 points) def. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (3-4, 6 points)

* A Block: Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (3-4, 6 points) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (4-3, 8 points)

* A Block: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (5-2, 10 points) def. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (4-3, 8 points)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (5-2, 10 points)

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (4-3, 8 points)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (4-3, 8 points)

BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (3-4, 6 points)

United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (3-4, 6 points)

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (3-4, 6 points)

Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (3-4, 6 points)

Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (3-4, 6 points)

B Block:

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (5-1, 10 points)

HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (4-2, 8 points)

Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (4-2, 8 points)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (4-2, 8 points)

TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (3-3, 6 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (2-4, 4 points)

Natural Classics (Tome & Stevie Filip) (1-5, 2 points)

Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-5, 2 points)