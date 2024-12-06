NJPW World Tag League Night 14 Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night fourteen of the World Tag League tour earlier today at Kagoshima Sun Arena Sendai in Kagoshima, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Shoma Kato and Katsuya Murashima

* BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens, KENTA, SANADA & Gabe Kidd) def. Ryusuke Taguchi, Alex Zayne, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto. After the match, Kenoh challenged KENTA for NOAH New Year.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) def. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young)

* TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita) def. Shota Umino, Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask. David Finlay then accepted Brody King’s challenge.

* B Block: Natural Classics (Tome & Stevie Filip) (2-5, 4 points) def. Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-6, 2 points)

* B Block: Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (5-2, 10 points) def. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (3-4, 6 points)

* B Block: HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (5-2, 10 points) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (2-5, 4 points)

* B Block: Los Ingobernables De Japon def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) and Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (5-2, 10 points)

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (4-3, 8 points)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (4-3, 8 points)

United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (3-4, 6 points)

BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (3-4, 6 points)

Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (3-4, 6 points)

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (3-4, 6 points)

Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (3-4, 6 points)

B Block:

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (5-2, 10 points) (won three-way tiebreaker)

HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (5-2, 10 points)

Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (5-2, 10 points)

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (5-2, 10 points) (had to forfeit due to injury)

TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (3-4, 6 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (2-5, 4 points)

Natural Classics (Tome & Stevie Filip) (2-5, 4 points)

Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-6, 2 points)