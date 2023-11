NJPW World Tag League Night 2 Full Results 11.21.2023: Hikuleo ＆ El Phantasmo vs. Bishamon Headliner, More

The second night of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s World Tag League tournament show was hosted on November 2 in Tokyo, Japan. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.

* Yuto Nakashima defeated Katsuya Murashima

* Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) defeated Oskar Leube & Tomoaki Honma

* Kaito Kiyomiya, Shota Umino & Boltin Oleg defeated United Empire (HENARE, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)

* Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Master Wato & Tiger Mask defeated BULLET CLUB (Gabe Kidd, Alex Coughlin, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo) defeated TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls)

* NJPW World Tag League B Block Match: Soberano Jr. & Atlantis Jr. defeated Yuji Nagata &Minoru Suzuki

* NJPW World Tag League B Block Match: Monstersauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) defeated BULLET CLUB Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza)

* NJPW World Tag League B Block Match: Just 5 Guys (Taichi &Yuya Uemura) defeated Yota Tsuji & Zandokan Jr.

* NJPW World Tag League B Block Match: Hikuleo & El Phantasmo defeated Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto)