NJPW World Tag League Night 2 Results & Updated Standings
NJPW held night two of the World Tag League tour earlier today at Funabashi City General Gymnasium (Funabashi Arena) in Chiba, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Masatora Yasuda vs Daiki Nagai went to a ten-minute time limit draw.
* United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb) def. Katsuya Murashima, Alex Zayne & Ryusuke Taguchi
* BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens & KENTA) def. BC War Dogs (Gedo, SANADA & Gabe Kidd)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi) def. Shoma Kato, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto
* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa & ZSJ) def. Tiger Mask, Tomoaki Honma & Shota Umino
* B Block: Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-0, 2 points) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (0-1, 0 points)
* B Block: Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-0, 0 points) def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (0-1, 0 points)
* B Block: HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (1-0, 2 points) def. Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (0-1, 0 points)
* B Block: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (1-0, 2 points) def. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (0-1, 0 points)
And here are the updated standings:
A Block:
Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (1-0, 2 points)
United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (1-0, 2 points)
Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (1-0, 2 points)
TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (1-0, 2 points)
BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (0-1, 0 points)
Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (0-1, 0 points)
Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (0-1, 0 points)
BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (0-1, 0 points)
B Block
Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-0, 2 points)
Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-0, 0 points)
HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (1-0, 2 points)
Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (1-0, 2 points)
TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (0-1, 0 points)
Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (0-1, 0 points)
United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (0-1, 0 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (0-1, 0 points)