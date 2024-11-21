NJPW World Tag League Night 2 Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night two of the World Tag League tour earlier today at Funabashi City General Gymnasium (Funabashi Arena) in Chiba, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Masatora Yasuda vs Daiki Nagai went to a ten-minute time limit draw.

* United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Callum Newman & Jeff Cobb) def. Katsuya Murashima, Alex Zayne & Ryusuke Taguchi

* BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens & KENTA) def. BC War Dogs (Gedo, SANADA & Gabe Kidd)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi) def. Shoma Kato, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa & ZSJ) def. Tiger Mask, Tomoaki Honma & Shota Umino

* B Block: Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-0, 2 points) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (0-1, 0 points)

* B Block: Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-0, 0 points) def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (0-1, 0 points)

* B Block: HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (1-0, 2 points) def. Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (0-1, 0 points)

* B Block: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (1-0, 2 points) def. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (0-1, 0 points)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (1-0, 2 points)

United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (1-0, 2 points)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (1-0, 2 points)

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (1-0, 2 points)

BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (0-1, 0 points)

Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (0-1, 0 points)

Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (0-1, 0 points)

BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (0-1, 0 points)

B Block

Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-0, 2 points)

Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-0, 0 points)

HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (1-0, 2 points)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (1-0, 2 points)

TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (0-1, 0 points)

Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (0-1, 0 points)

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (0-1, 0 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (0-1, 0 points)