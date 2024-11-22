NJPW World Tag League Night 3 Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night three of the World Tag League tour earlier today at Kanagawa Prefecture Yokohama Budokan in Yokohama, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Shoma Kato def. Daiki Nagai

* TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Kosei Fujita) def. BULLET CLUB (Tome Filip, Stevie Filip & Taiji Ishimori)

* Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku, Taichi & DOUKI) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Ren Narita & Dick Togo)

* Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI)

* United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, HENARE & Great-O-Khan) def. Katsuya Murashima, Jado & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* A Block: United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (2-0, 4 points) def. Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (0-2, 0 points)

* A Block: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (1-1, 2 points) def. BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (0-2, 0 points)

* A Block: Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (1-1, 2 points) def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (1-1, 2 points)

* A Block: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (2-0, 4 points) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (1-1, 2 points)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (2-0, 4 points)

United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (2-0, 4 points)

Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (1-1, 2 points)

BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (1-1, 2 points)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (1-1, 2 points)

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (1-1, 2 points)

BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (0-2, 0 points)

Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (0-2, 0 points)

B Block:

Natural Classics (Tom Phillips & Stevie Phillips) (1-0, 2 points)

Just Four Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) (1-0, 0 points)

HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & EVIL) (1-0, 2 points)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) (1-0, 2 points)

TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (0-1, 0 points)

Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (0-1, 0 points)

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (0-1, 0 points)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado (0-1, 0 points)