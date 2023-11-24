NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night four of the World Tag League tournament earlier today at Aimesse Yamanashi in Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan. Here are results, via the official website:

* Oskar Leube def. Katsuya Murashima

* Master Wato, Ren Narita & Shota Umino def. Yuto Nakashima & Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun)

CHAOS (Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii) def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Gabe Kidd & Alex Coughlin)

* House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi)

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) def. United Empire (Callum Newman, HENARE & Great-O-Khan)

* World Tag League B Block: Atlantis Jr. & Soberano Jr. (2-0-0, 4 pts) def. BULLET CLUB Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) (0-2-0, 0 pts)

* World Tag League B Block: Zandokan Jr. & Yota Tsuji (1-1-0, 2 pts) def. Minoru Suzuki & Yuji Nagata (0-2-0, 0 pts)

* World Tag League B Block: Monstersauce (Alex Zayne & Lance Archer) (2-0-0, 4 pts) def. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (0-2-0, 0 pts)

* World Tag League B Block: Just 5 Guys (Taichi & Yuya Uemura) (2-0-0, 4 pts) def. (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) (1-1-0, 2 pts)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (2-0-0, 4 pts)

Shota Umino ＆Ren Narita (1-1-0, 2 pts)

HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) (1-1-0, 2 pts)

Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa (1-1-0, 2 pts)

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) (1-1-0, 2 pts)

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (1-1-0, 2 pts)

BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) (1-1-0, 2 pts)

Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (0-2-0, 0 pts)

B Block:

Just 5 Guys (Taichi ＆Yuya Uemura) (2-0-0, 4 pts) Hikuleo ＆El Phantasmo (1-0-0, 2 pts)

Monstersauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) (2-0-0, 4 pts)

Soberano Jr. & Atlantis Jr. (2-0-0, 4 pts)

Hikuleo ＆El Phantasmo (1-1-0, 2 pts)

Yota Tsuji & Zandokan Jr. (1-1-0, 2 pts)

Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) (0-2-0, 0 pts)

Yuji Nagata ＆Minoru Suzuki (0-2-0, 0 pts)

BULLET CLUB Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) (0-2-0, 0 pts)