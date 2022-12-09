wrestling / News

NJPW World Tag League Night Eight Results & Updated Standings

December 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW World Tag League Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the World Tag League today at Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium in Kochi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit.
* Bad Luck Fale def. Yuto Nakashima
* Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. Oskar Leube & Ryohei Oiwa
* Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA, Tomoaki Honma & Master Wato def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Chris Bey, Ace Austin & Taiji Ishimori)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* World Tag League: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin
* World Tag League: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi def. Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi
* World Tag League: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls def. Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher
* World Tag League: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki

And here are the updated standings:

* Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (6-2, 12 pts)
* Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (6-2, 12 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (6-2, 12 pts)
* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (6-2, 12 pts)
* Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-4, 8 pts)
* Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (4-4, 8 pts)
* Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (3-5, 6 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-6, 4 pts)
* EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (2-6, 4 pts)
* Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (1-7, 2 pts)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW World Tag League, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading