NJPW World Tag League Night Eight Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the World Tag League today at Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium in Kochi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit.

* Bad Luck Fale def. Yuto Nakashima

* Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. Oskar Leube & Ryohei Oiwa

* Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA, Tomoaki Honma & Master Wato def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Chris Bey, Ace Austin & Taiji Ishimori)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* World Tag League: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin

* World Tag League: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi def. Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* World Tag League: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls def. Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher

* World Tag League: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki

And here are the updated standings:

* Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (6-2, 12 pts)

* Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (6-2, 12 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (6-2, 12 pts)

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (6-2, 12 pts)

* Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-4, 8 pts)

* Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (4-4, 8 pts)

* Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (3-5, 6 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-6, 4 pts)

* EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (2-6, 4 pts)

* Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (1-7, 2 pts)