NJPW World Tag League Night Fifteen Results: Finals Set

NJPW held night fifteen of the World Tag League earlier today Kirishima City Makizono Arena in Kagoshima, Japan. This included semifinal action, which means the finals of the tournament are now set. Bishamon will take on EL Phantasmo and Hikuleo in the finals on December 10. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Boltin Oleg def. Katsuya Murashima

* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Jack Bonza & Taiji Ishimori) def. Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima & Master Wato

* Lance Archer, Alex Zayne & Minoru Suzuki def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan, HENARE & Callum Newman)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Ryusuke Taguchi, Ryohei Oiwa & Kaito Kiyomiya

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma

* Soberano Jr., Atlantis Jr., Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona def. Toru Yano, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI, Yuya Uemura, Taichi & SANADA) def. Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, BUSHI & Zandokan Jr)

* World Tag League Semifinal: Guerrillas of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) def. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls)

* World Tag League Semifinal: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & Alex Coughlin)