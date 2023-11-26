NJPW World Tag League Night Four Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held the fourth night of their 2023 World Tag League on Sunday and the results are online, as is the updated standings. You can see the full results from the Koriyama show, which aired on New Japan World, below (per Fightful):

* Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori def. Gates Of Agony, Tomoaki Honma & Yuto Nakashima

* Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & HENARE def. Dick Togo, EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & YOH def. Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste

* Kaito Kiyomiya, Oleg Boltin & Ryohei Oiwa def. Oskar Leube, Ren Narita & Shota Umino

* World Tag League 2023 Block B: Monstersauce (3-0-0, 6 pts) def. Soberano Jr. & Atlantis Jr. (2-1-0, 4 pts)

* World Tag League 2023 Block B: YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (1-2-0, 2 pts) def. Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza (0-3-0, 0 pts)

* World Tag League 2023 Block B: Taichi & Yuya Uemura (3-0-0, 6 pts) def. Yuji Nagata & Minoru Suzuki (0-3-0, 0 pts)

* World Tag League 2023 Block B: Yota Tsuji & Zandokan Jr. (2-1-0, 4 pts) def. Hikuleo & El Phantasmo (1-2-0, 2 pts)

UPDATED STANDINGS

A Block

* TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (3-0-0, 6 pts)

* Shota Umino & Ren Narita (2-1-0, 4 pts)

* Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa (2-1-0, 4 pts)

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) (2-1-0, 4 pts)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) (1-2-0, 2 pts)

* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) (1-2-0, 2 pts)

* United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (1-2-0, 2 pts)

* Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (0-3-0, 0 pts)

B Block

* Just 5 Guys (Taichi & Yuya Uemura) (3-0-0, 6 pts)

* Monstersauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) (3-0-0, 6 pts)

* Soberano Jr. & Atlantis Jr. (2-1-0, 4 pts)

* Yota Tsuji & Zandokan Jr. (2-1-0, 4 pts)

* Hikuleo & El Phantasmo (1-2-0, 2 pts)

* Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) (1-2-0, 2 pts)

* Yuji Nagata & Minoru Suzuki (0-3-0, 0 pts)

* BULLET CLUB Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) (0-3-0, 0 pts)