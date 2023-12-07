NJPW World Tag League Night Fourteen Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night fourteen of the World Tag League tournament earlier today at Miyakonojo City Hayamizu Park Sports and Culture Center in Miyakazki, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* DOUKI def. Shoma Kato

* United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & HENARE) def. Yuto Nakashima, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL) def. Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino

* Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada def. Boltin Oleg, Tomoaki Honma, Ryohei Oiwa & Kaito Kiyomiya

* BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, Gabe Kidd & Alex Coughlin) def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls)

* NJPW World Tag League B Block: Yuji Nagata & Minoru Suzuki (2-5-0, 4 pts) def. BULLET CLUB Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) (2-5-0, 4 pts)

* NJPW World Tag League B Block: Soberano Jr. & Atlantis Jr. (3-3-1, 7 pts) def. Yota Tsuji & Zandokan Jr. (3-4-0, 6 pts)

* NJPW World Tag League B Block: Hikuleo & El Phantasmo (5-2-0, 10 pts) def. Monstersauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) (4-3-0, 8 pts)

* NJPW World Tag League B Block: Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) (4-2-1, 9 pts) def. Just 5 Guys (Taichi & Yuya Uemura) (4-3-0, 8 pts)

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) (5-2-0, 10 pts)

TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (5-2-0, 10 pts)

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) (4-3-0, 8 pts)

United Empire (Great-O-Khan & HENARE) (4-3-0, 8 pts)

Shota Umino & Ren Narita (3-4-0, 6 pts)

HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) (3-4-0, 6 pts)

Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa (2-5-0, 4 pts)

Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (2-5-0, 4 pts)

B Block:

Hikuleo & El Phantasmo (5-2-0, 10 pts)

Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) (4-2-1, 9 pts)

Monstersauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) (4-3-0, 8 pts)

Just 5 Guys (Taichi & Yuya Uemura) (4-3-0, 8 pts)

Soberano Jr. & Atlantis Jr. (3-3-1, 7 pts)

Yota Tsuji & Zandokan Jr. (3-4-0, 6 pts)

Yuji Nagata & Minoru Suzuki (2-5-0, 4 pts)

BULLET CLUB Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) (2-5-0, 4 pts)