NJPW World Tag League Night Nine Results: Finals Set, More

NJPW held the ninth night of their World Tag League tournament on Sunday, with the finals officially set and more. The round robin aspect of the tournament took place at the event, with Aussie Open vs. Bishamon set for the finals. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit after Owens pulled out of the tournament.

* Bad Luck Fale def. Kosei Fujita

* Aussie Open def. Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube

* El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI def. Taiji Ishimori, Ace Austin & Gedo

* Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan def. Clark Connors, Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma

* World Tag League: Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki def. Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin

* World Tag League: Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* World Tag League: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi def. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA

* World Tag League: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls

The final standings for the round robin are:

1. Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (7-2, 14 pts)

2. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (7-2, 14 pts)

3. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (6-3, 12 pts)

4. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (6-3, 12 pts)

5, Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (5-4,10 pts)

6. Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-5, 8 pts)

7. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (4-5, 8 pts)

8. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-6, 6 pts)

9. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-7, 4 pts)

10. Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (1-8, 2 pts)