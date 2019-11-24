wrestling / News
NJPW World Tag League Night Seven Results: LIJ Battles Guerrillas of Destiny, More
– The seventh night of NJPW’s World Tag League 2019 took place this morning from Nagoya, Aichi with LIJ taking on the Guerrillas of Destiny and more. You can check out the results below per NJPW along with some highlights:
* World Tag League: Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) def. Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (9:47)
* World Tag League: BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) def. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (9:54)
* World Tag League: Colt Cabana & Toru Yano def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (10:08)
* World Tag League: CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) (11:09)
* World Tag League: El Terrible & Shingo Takagi def. BULLET CLUB (KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi) (10:14)
* BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Jay White) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito) (12:01)
* World Tag League: Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls def. Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) (11:51)
* World Tag League: Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) def. Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (13:40)
『いい武士の日』に、いいBUSHI選手を…（個人的にとてもお気に入り）
2019/11/24 愛知県体育館 #njpw#njwtl pic.twitter.com/qhf2KmHSkp
— 藤こよ (@fuji_koyo) November 24, 2019
2019/11/24 愛知県体育館 ２ #njpw#njwtl pic.twitter.com/pW80ypImcr
— 藤こよ (@fuji_koyo) November 24, 2019
11.24 愛知県体育館
お水を噴く瞬間がかっこよすぎ…
横顔素敵過ぎか！#njwtl #njpw pic.twitter.com/tAZOp5GgyQ
— きーき (@ki22kiaaa) November 24, 2019
11.24名古屋
神様、仏様、棚様❤️岐阜の、、いや、日本の、、、世界の、、英雄‼️棚橋弘至様😍矢野さんに水かけられても超爽やかスマイル😍これはレディー達が虜になりますわな😍#njwtl#棚橋弘至 pic.twitter.com/vN4Uk1SngH
— らいおんきんぐ⭐︎11.24 1.4&5 1.13 (@njpw_mon) November 24, 2019
2019.11.24 愛知県体育館
WORLD TAG LEAGUE 2019
シカト😑内藤さん！も
すきです#内藤哲也 #TetsuyaNaito #njpw #njwtl #LOSINGOBERNABLESdeJAPON pic.twitter.com/Tki7tlzx9L
— ✿もこ✿ (@mocchan_flor) November 24, 2019
