NJPW World Tag League Night Seven Results: LIJ Battles Guerrillas of Destiny, More

– The seventh night of NJPW’s World Tag League 2019 took place this morning from Nagoya, Aichi with LIJ taking on the Guerrillas of Destiny and more. You can check out the results below per NJPW along with some highlights:

* World Tag League: Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) def. Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata (9:47)

* World Tag League: BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) def. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (9:54)

* World Tag League: Colt Cabana & Toru Yano def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare (10:08)

* World Tag League: CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) def. TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) (11:09)

* World Tag League: El Terrible & Shingo Takagi def. BULLET CLUB (KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi) (10:14)

* BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Jay White) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito) (12:01)

* World Tag League: Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls def. Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) (11:51)

* World Tag League: Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) def. Guerrillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (13:40)