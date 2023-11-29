wrestling / News
NJPW World Tag League Night Seven Results: More Block A Matches, More
The seventh night of NJPW”s World Tag League took place on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per Cagematch.net:
* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji) & Zandokan Jr. def. Bad Luck Fale, Gedo, Jack Bonza & Taiji Ishimori
* Master Wato, Minoru Suzuki & Yuji Nagata def. Guerrillas Of Destiny
* DOUKI, Taichi & Yuya Uemura def. Alex Zayne, Lance Archer & Ryusuke Taguchi
* Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI def. Atlantis Jr., Soberano Jr. & Tiger Mask
* World Tag League 2023 Block A Match: Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona (1-3-0, 2 pts) def. Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd (2-2-0, 4 pts)
* World Tag League 2023 Block A Match: Great-O-Khan & HENARE (2-2-0, 4 pts) def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (1-3-0, 2 pts)
* World Tag League 2023 Block A Match: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano (2-2-0, 4 pts) def. Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste (3-1-0, 6 pts)
* World Tag League 2023 Block A Match: Ren Narita & Shota Umino (3-1-0, 6 pts) def. Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa (2-2-0, 4 pts)
.@Shooter_us & Ren Narita "Combination Attack"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njwtl #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/E7lYPn3bnQ
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) November 28, 2023
💪WORLD TAG LEAGUE 2023 名古屋大会🏆
ゴングを待たずに両軍場外で大乱闘💥
🆚 @ToaLiona & @thekaun × @GabeKidd0115 & @AlexCoughlin93#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CeQLGjTmZ5#njwtl #NJPW pic.twitter.com/T1Rtx5DdUH
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) November 28, 2023
A STUNNING main event headlined a gripping seventh night on World Tag League!#njwtl report:https://t.co/ZpaBlL1gAv
Watch the replay!https://t.co/nF186gqzLm#njpw pic.twitter.com/fBWsE2jKOx
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 28, 2023