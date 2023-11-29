NJPW World Tag League Night Seven Results: More Block A Matches, More

The seventh night of NJPW”s World Tag League took place on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per Cagematch.net:

* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji) & Zandokan Jr. def. Bad Luck Fale, Gedo, Jack Bonza & Taiji Ishimori

* Master Wato, Minoru Suzuki & Yuji Nagata def. Guerrillas Of Destiny

* DOUKI, Taichi & Yuya Uemura def. Alex Zayne, Lance Archer & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI def. Atlantis Jr., Soberano Jr. & Tiger Mask

* World Tag League 2023 Block A Match: Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona (1-3-0, 2 pts) def. Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd (2-2-0, 4 pts)

* World Tag League 2023 Block A Match: Great-O-Khan & HENARE (2-2-0, 4 pts) def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (1-3-0, 2 pts)

* World Tag League 2023 Block A Match: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano (2-2-0, 4 pts) def. Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste (3-1-0, 6 pts)

* World Tag League 2023 Block A Match: Ren Narita & Shota Umino (3-1-0, 6 pts) def. Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa (2-2-0, 4 pts)