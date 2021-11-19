wrestling / News
NJPW World Tag League Night Three Results: Guerrillas Of Destiny vs. Goto And YOSHI-HASHI, More
NJPW held the third night of the World Tag League tournament on Friday morning featuring Guerillas of Destiny in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Nagano, Japan, below per Fightful:
* Ryohei Oiwa vs. Akio Fujita went to a time limit draw.
* World Tag League 2021: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano def. Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask
* World Tag League 2021: Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare def. Taka Michinoku & Minoru Suzuki
【『WORLD TAG LEAGUE』公式戦】
注目のUNITED EMPIRE vs 鈴木軍は、必殺“IMPERIAL DROP”で連合帝国がTAKAに激勝！
試合後、鈴木とオーカーンが番外戦！
オーカーンは「本物の“王”たるシンボルがあれば、シングルで闘ってやってもいい」
11.19松本大会の詳細は
⇒https://t.co/Qnrhacl3Ay#njwtl pic.twitter.com/gkobrFTYTT
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) November 19, 2021
* World Tag League 2021: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
『WORLD TAG LEAGUE』公式戦
ファレ＆オーエンズとHOUSE OF TOURTUREが禁断の同門対決！
最後は、ファレが変形グラネードで裕二郎を撃破も、TOO SWEETで和解…！
ファレは「俺達に賭けろ！ 間違いなく俺達が優勝する！」と豪語！
11.19松本大会の結果は
⇒https://t.co/Qnrhacl3Ay#njwtl pic.twitter.com/RmAvd8v1bi
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) November 19, 2021
* World Tag League 2021: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def. Great Heel Bash (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe)
* World Tag League 2021: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) def. TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima)
* World Tag League 2021: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga)
