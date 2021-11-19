NJPW World Tag League Night Three Results: Guerrillas Of Destiny vs. Goto And YOSHI-HASHI, More

NJPW held the third night of the World Tag League tournament on Friday morning featuring Guerillas of Destiny in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Nagano, Japan, below per Fightful:

* Ryohei Oiwa vs. Akio Fujita went to a time limit draw.

* World Tag League 2021: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano def. Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask

* World Tag League 2021: Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare def. Taka Michinoku & Minoru Suzuki

* World Tag League 2021: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* World Tag League 2021: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def. Great Heel Bash (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe)

* World Tag League 2021: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) def. TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima)

* World Tag League 2021: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI def. Guerillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga)