NJPW World Tag League Results 11/19: Tag Team Headliner

NJPW held night one of its NJPW World Tag League tournament on November 19 from FUKAI SQUARE GARDEN Ashikaga (Ashikaga Civic Gymnasium) in Tochigi, Japan. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* Takumi Kato def. Yutora Yasuda

* Tom Phillips, Stevie Phillips, & Taiji Ishimori def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jado, & Katsuya Murashima

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo, Ren Narita & EVIL) def. Toru Yano, Oleg Boltin, & Tiger Mask

* Just 4 Guys (DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, HENARE & Great-O-Khan)

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) def. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito)

* NJPW World Tag League A Block: United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman) (1-0, 2 points) def. Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma (0-1, 0 points)

* NJPW World Tag League A Block: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) (1-0, 2 points) def. Alex Zayne & Rysusuke Taguchi (0-1, 0 points)

* NJPW World Tag League A Block: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (1-0, 2 points) def. BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & KENTA) (0-1, 0 points)

* NJPW World Tag League A Block: TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) (1-0, 2 points) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & SANADA) (0-1, 0 points)