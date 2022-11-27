NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Results 11.27.22 & Updated Standings

NJPW held the latest night of their World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League on Sunday. You can see the full results from the show below per Fightful, along with the updated standings:

* Super Junior Tag League Match: BUSHI & Titan (3-1, 6 pts) def. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-3, 2 pts)

* World Tag League Match: Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (2-1, 4 pts) def. Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-3, 0 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League Match: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (3-1, 6 pts) def. SHO & Dick Togo (0-4, 0 pts)

* World Tag League Match: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (3-0, 6 pts) def. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (2-1, 4 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (4-0, 6 pts) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-3, 2 pts)

* World Tag League Match: Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-2, 2 pts) def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-2, 2 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League Match: YOH & Lio Rush (3-1, 6 pts) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-4, 0 pts)

* World Tag League Match: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (2-1, 4 pts) def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-3, 0 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League Match: TJP & Francesco Akira (3-1, 6 pts) def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-2, 4 pts)

* World Tag League Match: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (2-1, 4 pts) def. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (2-1, 4 pts)

NJPW Super Junior Tag League Standings

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (4-0, 8 pts)

TJP & Francesco Akira (3-1, 6 pts)

YOH & Lio Rush (3-1, 6 pts)

BUSHI & Titan (3-1, 6 pts)

Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (3-1, 6 pts)

Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-2, 4 pts)

Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-3, 2 pts)

KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-3, 2 pts)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-4, 0 pts)

SHO & Dick Togo (0-4, 0 pts)

NJPW World Tag League Standings

Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (3-0, 6 pts)

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (2-1, 4 pts)

Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (2-1, 4 pts)

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (2-1, 4 pts)

Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (2-1, 4 pts)

Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (2-1, 4 pts)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-2, 2 pts)

Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-2, 2 pts)

EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-3, 0 pts)

Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-3, 0 pts)