NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Results 11.27.22 & Updated Standings
NJPW held the latest night of their World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League on Sunday. You can see the full results from the show below per Fightful, along with the updated standings:
* Super Junior Tag League Match: BUSHI & Titan (3-1, 6 pts) def. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-3, 2 pts)
* World Tag League Match: Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (2-1, 4 pts) def. Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-3, 0 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League Match: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (3-1, 6 pts) def. SHO & Dick Togo (0-4, 0 pts)
* World Tag League Match: Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (3-0, 6 pts) def. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (2-1, 4 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (4-0, 6 pts) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-3, 2 pts)
* World Tag League Match: Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-2, 2 pts) def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-2, 2 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League Match: YOH & Lio Rush (3-1, 6 pts) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-4, 0 pts)
* World Tag League Match: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (2-1, 4 pts) def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-3, 0 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League Match: TJP & Francesco Akira (3-1, 6 pts) def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-2, 4 pts)
* World Tag League Match: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (2-1, 4 pts) def. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (2-1, 4 pts)
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Standings
Ace Austin & Chris Bey (4-0, 8 pts)
TJP & Francesco Akira (3-1, 6 pts)
YOH & Lio Rush (3-1, 6 pts)
BUSHI & Titan (3-1, 6 pts)
Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (3-1, 6 pts)
Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-2, 4 pts)
Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-3, 2 pts)
KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-3, 2 pts)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-4, 0 pts)
SHO & Dick Togo (0-4, 0 pts)
NJPW World Tag League Standings
Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher (3-0, 6 pts)
Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (2-1, 4 pts)
Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki (2-1, 4 pts)
Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (2-1, 4 pts)
Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls (2-1, 4 pts)
Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan (2-1, 4 pts)
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-2, 2 pts)
Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-2, 2 pts)
EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-3, 0 pts)
Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-3, 0 pts)
