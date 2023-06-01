wrestling / News

NJPW World TV Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

May 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s Rampage, including a NJPW World TV Championship match and more. The following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs on TNT Friday at 10 PM ET:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Komander vs. Dralistico
* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura
* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Action Andretti
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading