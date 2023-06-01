NJPW World TV Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s Rampage, including a NJPW World TV Championship match and more. The following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs on TNT Friday at 10 PM ET:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Komander vs. Dralistico

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Action Andretti

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty