wrestling / News
NJPW World TV Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
May 31, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s Rampage, including a NJPW World TV Championship match and more. The following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs on TNT Friday at 10 PM ET:
* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Komander vs. Dralistico
* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura
* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Action Andretti
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Seemingly Reacts To Being Left Out of WWE NXT Video
- Booker T Says Jade Cargill Has ‘Hell Of A Career In Front Of Her,’ Praises Bianca Belair & Athena
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why He Knew He Wouldn’t Be WWE Champion For Long
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match