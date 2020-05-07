NJPW Wrestle Dynasty in Madison Square Garden Postponed to 2021

NJPW has postponed their Wrestle Dynasty in Madison Square Garden to 2021. The company announced on Wednesday that the show, which was scheduled to take place on August 22nd, will now take place on a date to be announced next year.

The full announcement reads:

Wrestle Dynasty postponed to 2021

Wrestle Dynasty to be postponed from planned August 22 2020 date.

In response to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and its continued effect on social gatherings all over the world, NJPW has arrived at the decision to postpone Wrestle Dynasty, which was scheduled to take place on August 22 2020, to a date in 2021 to be announced.

We will announce the new ticket information and event date in the future. In the meantime, pre-sale registration will continue; fans can still sign up to our pre-sale list to be informed of the new date for Wrestle Dynasty the moment details are confirmed, and will still be able to get early access to tickets.

You can sign up for pre-sale here: https://willap.jp/p/acc_2374/Wrestle_Dynasty/

If you are already registered, you do not need to register again.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling remains extremely appreciative of all our great fans worldwide. While this postponement is unfortunate, the health and safety of wrestlers, staff, fans and society at large is our utmost priority. NJPW wrestlers and staff are coming together under the NJPW Together project to continue to do what we can to bring content to fans on NJPW World, and we hope to be back in the ring in the near future.