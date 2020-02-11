NJPW Booking MSG Opposite Summerslam Weekend Reportedly Just a ‘Coincidence’

– As previously reported, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced this week that the promotion will be running its own solo event later this August at the Madison Square Garden. Wrestle Dynasty is scheduled for August 22 at MSG in New York. Interestingly enough, the card is happening during WWE Summerslam Weekend. In fact, it’s scheduled head-to-head against NXT TakeOver: Boston on the same night. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, NJPW’s Wrestle Dynasty event ending up opposite a TakeOver event the same night is purely “coincidence.”

Meltzer stated on NJPW, “They were not aware that it was Summerslam Weekend. They were just looking for a date at Madison Square Garden, and it turned out it was the night before Summerslam, which is in Boston, which is the same part of the country.” WWE Summerslam 2020 will be held at Boston’s TD Garden on Aug. 23. NXT TakeOver: Boston will be held at the same arena on Aug. 22.

Previously, NJPW co-promoted with ROH for the G1 Supercard event at MSG in April 2019. The event drew an attendance of over 16,500 people.