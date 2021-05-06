wrestling / News
NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam Will Be Available On FITE TV
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event will be available on FITE TV with English and French commentary. Night one will happen at Yokohama Stadium on May 15, while night two happens in the Tokyo Dome on May 29. You can pay $19.99 for each show, or get them both for $29.99.
So far, the only match announced is IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay defending against Kazuchika Okada.
Wrestle Grand Slam is coming to @FiteTV!
Watch all the action from Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome with individual or bundle packages!
Watch live and in English, or in a live first for NJPW, French!
Order the package now!https://t.co/Pekr3ffwk9#njpw #njwgs pic.twitter.com/VsdaHcPmLC
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 6, 2021
