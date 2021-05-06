wrestling / News

NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam Will Be Available On FITE TV

May 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event will be available on FITE TV with English and French commentary. Night one will happen at Yokohama Stadium on May 15, while night two happens in the Tokyo Dome on May 29. You can pay $19.99 for each show, or get them both for $29.99.

So far, the only match announced is IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay defending against Kazuchika Okada.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Wrestle Grand Slam, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading