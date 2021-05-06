NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam Will Be Available On FITE TV

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event will be available on FITE TV with English and French commentary. Night one will happen at Yokohama Stadium on May 15, while night two happens in the Tokyo Dome on May 29. You can pay $19.99 for each show, or get them both for $29.99.

So far, the only match announced is IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay defending against Kazuchika Okada.