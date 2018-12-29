Various News: NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Nearly Sold Out, Free Match Featuring The Kingdom vs. The Briscoes

– The moderator of the official NJPW Reddit page tweeted that tickets for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 are almost sold out, with only a few tickets left. Once a section has sold out, the outfield seats of the Tokyo Dome will be available for walk-up attendees. Last year’s attendance was around 43,000.

– ROH has released a free match featuring The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) vs. The Briscoes in a two-out-of-three falls match from Atlanta, Georgia.