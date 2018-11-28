NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Set to Stream via Fite TV

– NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 is will stream worldwide via FITE TV, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that a deal was finished this week for the show to air via the service, with the show planned to air live on January 4th, 2019 in either Japanese or English that will cost $34.99 and will be available through all of FITE’s platforms including Roku and mobile devices. It will also be available for VOD replays.

The card for the show thus far is:

* IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: KUSHIDA vs. Taiji Ishimori

* British Heavyweight Championship Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championsship Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI & Shingo