NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Ticket Sales Outpacing Last Year’s Show
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that ticket sales on December 3 for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome are currently ahead of last year’s show, which sold out. However, this time there are two shows to buy tickets for, so even though last year’s event sold out, there may not be a double sellout this year.
Last year’s event had just under 39,000 paid with 6,000 international fans, up 2,500 the year before and a couple hundred from 2017. It’s believed the overseas fans came in because Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho were in the top two matches. NJPW World numbers went up from 60,000 to 100,000 before the 2018 show featuring Omega vs. Jericho, but that amount of growth wasn’t hit in 2019.
There are some who believe that losing The Elite will hurt overseas sales, but having two shows this year may have changed that. There is also interest in Australia now, even if this year’s tour of the country didn’t do as well as last year. NJPW World numbers are up because the events can be viewed live at a decent time.
New Year’s Dash on January 6, meanwhile, was moved to the Ota Ward Gym in Tokyo and is not sold out. That venue only holds a little over 4,000, so it will likely end up selling out after all.
