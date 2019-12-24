NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Will Feature Talent From STARDOM

STARDOM has announced on Twitter that talent from their promotion will have a match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14, which happens on January 4 and 5.

The post reads: “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! Stardom will have a match at Wrestle Kingdom 14!”

NJPW parent company Bushiroad announced they had purchased the company back in October. The match and the talent have not been announced at this time. NJPW hasn’t used female wrestlers all that much during its run. Most notably, Chyna had a few matches for them back in 2002.