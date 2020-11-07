wrestling / News
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Press Conference Set for Nov. 8
– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that there will be a Wrestle Kingdom 15 press conference that will begin later tonight (Nov. 8 in Japan). The press conference will stream live and for free on NJPW World.
Next year’s Wrestle Kingdom 15 event will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan over two days on January 4 & 5, 2021. The press conference will begin at 10:00 pm PST tonight. Per the announcement, the press conference will be open to fans and media to attend.
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 7, 2020
