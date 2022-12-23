NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Air Live Exclusively On NJPW World App

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will not air on FITE TV or any other service beyond NJPW’s own streaming app, according to a report. PWInsider reports that the July 4th show at the Tokyo Dome will be exclusive to NJPW World, the promotion’s streaming app.

There is always the possibility of a last-minute change of plans, but as of now that is the only place the show will stream live. The show will air on AXS TV over the course of five episodes starting January 12th.